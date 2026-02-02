Murfreesboro Police Investigate Two Separate Weekend Shootings: One Dead, Two Injured

Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division are investigating two unrelated weekend shootings that left one man dead and two others injured.

Officers first responded to a “shots fired” call in the 3100 block of South Church Street on Friday, Jan. 30 at 9:15 p.m. During the search of the area, officers located a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound on Meigs Drive. He was taken to the hospital and treated. A second man, 22-year-old Roger Battle was discovered on London View Drive with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators do not believe this shooting was random and indicate the incident could possibly be drug-related. Three vehicles on London View were damaged by gunfire.

A separate shooting occurred early Sunday morning, Feb. 1, in the 1600 block of Sulphur Springs Road. Officers arrived on the scene at 5:55 a.m.

Preliminary findings suggest an altercation between two men who knew each other escalated into gunfire. A 25-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Both shootings are actively being investigated by the Murfreesboro Violent Crimes Unit.

