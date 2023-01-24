Murfreesboro Police Investigate Car Break-ins at Richard Siegel Soccer Park

Detectives are investigating a string of car break-ins that occurred at Richard Siegel Soccer Park, SportsCom, Bark Park, Manson Pike Trailhead, and Barfield Park on Jan. 21 in Murfreesboro.

Detectives believe the thieves could be part of a felony lane gang, going around to different cities and breaking into cars at parks, gyms, walking trails and other recreational areas.

A silver Audi SUV, with no license plate, is seen on video stopping in parking lots while an individual gets out, starts looking into vehicles, and checks door handles.

The thief broke the windows of several vehicles and stole items including purses, debit & credit cards, ID cards, checkbooks, car keys, key fobs, and other items. Some of the doors of the other vehicles were left unlocked.

Police have increased patrol in city parks.

If you know the identity of the individual or have any helpful tips, please call Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550, or email 0933@murfreesborotn.gov.

P olice are encouraging residents to Park Smart – lock your vehicle, remove, or hide your valuables, and take your key or key fob.

NEW: Detectives are also trying to identity this couple who used several victim’s credit cards at Sam’s Club in Murfreesboro to purchase gift cards as part of this string of car break-ins on Sat., Jan. 21. There were a total of 15 car break-ins reported.