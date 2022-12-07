Murfreesboro Police Investigate a String of Car Burglaries

Detectives are investigating a string of car burglaries that occurred at Richard Siegel Soccer Park and SportsCom on Dec. 6. More Crime News!

A black BMW SUV is seen on video stopping in the parking lot while two individuals get out and start looking into vehicles. The individuals broke the windows of the vehicles and stole items including debit cards, ID cards and car keys.

One person of interest is seen on camera at Kroger on Memorial Blvd. attempting to charge $1,998.80 on a card, but the transaction was declined.

If you know the identities of the individuals or have any helpful tips, please call Detective William Pullias at 629-201-5640.

