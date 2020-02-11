‪Murfreesboro Police Detectives are investigating the robbery/shooting of a clerk at a tobacco and beer store on Halls Hill Pike that occurred Monday afternoon around 1:34 p.m.

The victim was taken to TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center. His condition is not known at this time. The incident is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division.

UPDATE:

The robber left the scene in the victim’s vehicle, a 2010 Nissan Rogue, license plate 4M7 2B1. The victim has now been transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. If you spot this vehicle please call (615) 893-1311.

MORE CRIME NEWS