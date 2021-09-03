MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) will join other agencies across Tennessee with increased impaired-driving enforcement in hopes of saving lives surrounding the Labor Day holiday. The enforcement efforts began Aug. 18 and run through September 6.

“Our priority is to saves lives,” said Captain Cary Gensemer. “Impaired drivers are not only a danger to themselves, but for everyone sharing the road with them.”

MPD is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) statewide Booze It & Lose It campaign, which is part of the National Highway Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over nationwide mobilization efforts.

In 2020, 489 drivers were arrested in Murfreesboro for driving under the influence.

DUI charges can cost thousands of dollars, result in jail time, and the loss of your driver’s license.

MPD received a grant from THSO to assist with increased enforcement efforts.

For more information about the THSO, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.