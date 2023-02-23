Murfreesboro Police Identify Woman in Hardee’s Assault Case

Detectives have identified a person of interest in an assault case.

On Jan. 31, 2023, an unidentified woman became angry about being served cold food at the Hardee’s on Middle Tennessee Blvd.

The customer began throwing the food over the counter at employees. As the unknown individual tried leaving the restaurant, an employee followed. The employee’s hat was knocked off and she was punched in the face twice.

The person of interest left in a white four-door Hyundai.

If you know this person, please contact Detective Matthew Coe at 629-201-5641.