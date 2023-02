MPD will hold a Child Passenger Safety Checkpoint on Friday, Feb. 17 from 2 – 4 p.m. in the front parking lot of the Murfreesboro Police Department.

It’s FREE!

Parents, grandparents, and guardians can learn how to properly install a child restraint seat. Child safety seat technicians will be on hand to make sure your child is in the proper seat. If your child car seat is out of date or recalled, one will be provided for free.