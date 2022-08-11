Thursday, August 11, 2022
Murfreesboro Police Domestic Violence Detective Retires After 25 Years

Press Release
By Press Release
Detective Kelvin T. Jones

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Department Domestic Violence Detective Kelvin T. Jones is retiring after 25-years of dedicated service with the department.

“I’m definitely going to miss my unit, sergeant, and co-workers,” Jones said. “I will also miss the interactions I had with victims, their families and victim advocates.”

Jones began his career with MPD as a patrol officer in Aug. 1997. In addition to his patrol duties, he was assigned to the January Street and Franklin Heights housing precincts. Jones was promoted to detective in June 2001. He attended the Domestic Violence Train the Trainer School and the Tennessee Highway Patrol/Secret Service Dignitary Protection School.

Jones was given his retirement badge and service weapon during a private ceremony by Police Chief Michael Bowen.

The Criminal Investigations Division Special Victims Unit gave Jones a surprise going away party on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

“I will keep everyone at the Murfreesboro Police Department in my prayers,” Jones said. “I hope they keep me in theirs.”

Jones has a 33-year career in law enforcement. Before joining MPD, he worked at Vanderbilt University Police Department (VUPD) as a non-commissioned officer, dispatcher, and patrol officer. He started VUPD first Community Oriented Policing (C.O.P.S.) Unit.

Murfreesboro Police
