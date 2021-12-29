Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Chief of Police Michael Bowen announces the promotion of three sworn personnel to the rank of lieutenant and sergeant.

Lieutenant Greg Walker begin his career with MPD in Nov. 1998. Walker has served as a Field Training Officer (FTO), member of the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Special Operations Unit (SOU), Honor Guard member, Firearms Instructor and most recently, a traffic division sergeant. In his role as lieutenant, Walker will continue working in the Uniformed Division.

Sergeant Sean Martin started his employment with the department in March 2014. Martin serves on the Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT), Critical Intervention Team (CIT), CIT instructor, Honor Guard, and a member of the Aggressive Driving Unit. In his role as sergeant, Martin will be assigned to the Uniformed Division.

Sergeant Stephen Luter has worked with Murfreesboro Police since August 2014. Luter has served as a school resource officer, a FTO and a member of COPS. In his role as sergeant, Luter will be assigned to the Uniformed Division.

The honorees were presented with their new brass collar pins at a promotion ceremony at MPD headquarters Friday, Dec. 17.

“These three employees bring a depth of experience, knowledge and leadership skills to the department,” said Police Chief Michael Bowen. “They reflect the department’s core values of service, integrity, courage and service.”