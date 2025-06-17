Murfreesboro Police Arrest Elijah Millar on Multiple Weapon Charges

June 17, 2025 – Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives have arrested Elijah Millar on weapon charges. Millar is the man who was arrested by Metro Nashville Police Department at the “No Kings” Rally in Nashville last weekend.

The 19-year-old is facing three-counts of carrying or possession of a weapon for an incident in Murfreesboro on Monday, June 16 and in April 2025. Millar is under a court-ordered conservatorship and was charged after violating the terms.

MPD officers responded to a home in West Murfreesboro after online reports of Millar allegedly making suicidal statements. After contacting Millar, officers found a loaded 9mm handgun in his waist band. Millar was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. He was served with warrants Tuesday afternoon after being discharged.

MPD detectives served a warrant on the home with assistance from the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Millar is being held without bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set for July 21 in General Sessions Court.

Source: Murfreesboro Police

