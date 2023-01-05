Murfreesboro Polar Bear Plunge to Benefit Special Olympics

MURFREESBORO– The 21st annual Polar Bear Plunge and Arctic Adventure will be held Saturday, January 7 at Boro Beach, the outdoor pool at Sports*Com. “Plungers” are encouraged to raise funds for the event with proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Tennessee athletes in Rutherford County. Outside temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40’s at plunge time.

Activities will begin at 8:30 in the gym at Sports*Com.

8:30 a.m. Music, inflatables, games, hot chocolate, coffee and donuts

9:45 a.m. Costume Contest

10:00 a.m. Walk to the outdoor pool for the jump!

Immediately after the jump, the indoor pool will be open until 11:30 a.m.

With a minimum of $25 in donations, each plunger receives the official Plunge t-shirt and all bragging rights associated with such a brave endeavor!

Boro Beach and Sports*Com are located at 2310 Memorial Boulevard in Murfreesboro.

To pre-register, visit MurfreesboroParks.com. For ore information, contact Kyle Goss, Aquatics Program Coordinator, at kgoss@murfreesborotn.gov, or 615-895-5040.

