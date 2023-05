Is your child in the correct car seat? Is your child’s car seat installed properly?

Those are questions child safety seat technicians can answer at this free Car Seat Safety Check in Murfreesboro.

It will be held at Cannonsburgh Village on Tuesday, May 2 from 10AM -2PM.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: Car Seat Safety Check

WHEN: Tuesday, May 2, 10am – 2pm

WHERE: Cannonsburg Village, 312 S. Front St, Murfreesboro