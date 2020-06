Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation is hiring. Below is a list of current openings at Murfreesboro parks and rec facilities.

Seasonal Facility Attendant- Outdoor Pool Concessionaire

$9.74/hour

Seasonal Facility Attendant- Wilderness Station

$9.74/hour

Seasonal Life Guards

$10.23/hour

All postings are available to apply now through Friday at 4pm.

For more information on these postings or to apply, please visit our website:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/murfreesborotn/