Murfreesboro Parks’ Lunch on the Plaza Returns This Month

Starting this month, Murfreesboro Parks will be hosting Lunch on the Plaza every 3rd Friday – March through October. It will be held at Civic Plaza from 11 am to 1 pm. There will be a wide variety of food trucks and live entertainment. It’s the perfect reason to come out, grab some food and have some FUN on a Friday!
Mark you calendars for the following dates:
-March 21st
-April 18th
-May 16th
-June 20th
-July 18th
-August 15th
-September 19th
-October 17th
Here is the line for the Food Truck lineup for March 21st:
-The Fried Tater Cafe
-Spaghetti Monster
-The Table of Cuba
-Texas Twister Drink
