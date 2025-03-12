Murfreesboro Parks’ Lunch on the Plaza Returns This Month

Starting this month, Murfreesboro Parks will be hosting Lunch on the Plaza every 3rd Friday – March through October. It will be held at Civic Plaza from 11 am to 1 pm. There will be a wide variety of food trucks and live entertainment. It’s the perfect reason to come out, grab some food and have some FUN on a Friday!

Mark you calendars for the following dates:

-March 21st

-April 18th

-May 16th

-June 20th

-July 18th

-August 15th

-September 19th

-October 17th

Here is the line for the Food Truck lineup for March 21st:

-The Fried Tater Cafe

-Spaghetti Monster

-The Table of Cuba

-Texas Twister Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email