Beginning Monday, May 4, Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation began Phase I of its re-opening plan. Going by state guidelines for exercise facilities, Murfreesboro Parks and Rec is following the protocols for physical distancing and sanitizing.
PHASE ONE: Began Monday, May 4, 2020
Playgrounds – Closed
Pavilions – Closed; no rentals through May 2020
Greenway, hiking trails, bike trails, open green spaces, outdoor restrooms – Open
*physical distancing and sanitizing protocols required
Adams Tennis Complex
- Outdoor courts and restrooms – Open
- Indoor Courts – Open for play with strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols
- Limited Open Areas
- Limited Spectator Areas
- Closed: Water Fountains, Coffee Stations, Locker Rooms
Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center – Closed
- No Rentals or Special Events
Cannonsburgh Village
- Village, Grounds and Restrooms – Open
- Visitors Center – CLOSED
- Pioneer Days – Saturday April 25 – CANCELED
- Bar-B-Que Off – May 8-9 – CANCELED
- Blacksmith Conference – May 15-16 – CANCELED
Dog Parks – Closed
- At the General Bragg Trailhead on W. College Street and at the Cason Trailhead
McFadden Community Center
- Open for pre-planned structured programs and activities only*
- No Open Gym
- Game Room – Closed
- Nourish Food Bank – Closed at this location.
- Open at their main distribution hub: 1809 Memorial Blvd.
- No Rentals or Special Events
- Pickleball: Monday – Friday, limited to 16 participants at a time.
Must call to make reservations
Pickleball hours
9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
*physical distancing and sanitizing protocols required
Outdoor Murfreesboro / Wilderness Station
- Trails and restrooms are open
- Wilderness Station Gift Shop/Visitors Center – Closed
*physical distancing and sanitizing protocols required
Patterson Park Community Center
- Open: Weight Room*, Exercise/Fitness Classes*, Indoor Track*
- Closed: Washington Theatre, Game Room, Pool, Racquetball Courts, Water Fountains, Coffee Stations, Locker Rooms
- No Open Gym
- No Rentals or Special Events
*physical distancing and sanitizing protocols required
Sports*Com
- Open: Weight Room*, Exercise/Fitness Classes*, Indoor Track*
- Closed: Pools, Water Fountains, Coffee Stations, Locker Rooms
- No Open Gym
- No Rentals or Special Events
*physical distancing and sanitizing protocols required
Sport Complexes
- Closed to organized activities: Siegel Soccer Park, McKnight Park, StarPlex, Barfield Park ballfields, Old Fort Park ballfields
St. Clair Street Senior Center – Closed
- Meals on Wheels – Open
- Seniors Acting Up (“Trouble at the Circus”) – April 24, 25, May 1 – POSTPONED TO OCTOBER 2, 3 AND 9
- Iris City Gardens – May 7 – CANCELED
- “Honky Tonk Angels” – May 8 – CANCELED
- Strawberry Festival – May 9 – CANCELED
- Lunch Outing – May 11 – CANCELED
- Missionary Ridge Train Ride – May 12 – POSTPONED TO SEPT 2
- Fall Creek Falls – May 13 – CANCELED
- “Fire and Rain” – May 15 – CANCELED
- Kirby’s Nashville Tour – May 16 – CANCELED
- Senior Mondays at the First – May 18 – CANCELED
- Thrift Store Shopping in Nashville – May 19 – CANCELED
- Lunch Outing – May 20 – CANCELED
- “The Mississippi Squirrel Revival” – May 21 – CANCELED
- Danube Delights River Cruise – May 22 – June 1 – CANCELED
- Historic Lynchburg Buggy Tour – May 26 – CANCELED
- Historic Rock Castle – May 28 – CANCELED
- Ultimate Oldies 80s Show – May 29 – POSTPONED to SEPT 4
- “Summer – The Donna Summer Musical” – May 30 – Canceled
- Niagara Falls & The Erie Canal – June 22-27 – CANCELED
