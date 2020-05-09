Beginning Monday, May 4, Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation began Phase I of its re-opening plan. Going by state guidelines for exercise facilities, Murfreesboro Parks and Rec is following the protocols for physical distancing and sanitizing.

PHASE ONE: Began Monday, May 4, 2020

Playgrounds – Closed

Pavilions – Closed; no rentals through May 2020

Greenway, hiking trails, bike trails, open green spaces, outdoor restrooms – Open

*physical distancing and sanitizing protocols required

Adams Tennis Complex

Outdoor courts and restrooms – Open

Indoor Courts – Open for play with strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols

Limited Open Areas

Limited Spectator Areas

Closed: Water Fountains, Coffee Stations, Locker Rooms

Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center – Closed

No Rentals or Special Events

Cannonsburgh Village

Village, Grounds and Restrooms – Open

Visitors Center – CLOSED

Pioneer Days – Saturday April 25 – CANCELED

Bar-B-Que Off – May 8-9 – CANCELED

Blacksmith Conference – May 15-16 – CANCELED

Dog Parks – Closed

At the General Bragg Trailhead on W. College Street and at the Cason Trailhead

McFadden Community Center

Open for pre-planned structured programs and activities only*

No Open Gym

Game Room – Closed

Nourish Food Bank – Closed at this location.

Open at their main distribution hub: 1809 Memorial Blvd.

No Rentals or Special Events

Pickleball: Monday – Friday, limited to 16 participants at a time.

Must call to make reservations

Pickleball hours

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

*physical distancing and sanitizing protocols required

Outdoor Murfreesboro / Wilderness Station

Trails and restrooms are open

Wilderness Station Gift Shop/Visitors Center – Closed

*physical distancing and sanitizing protocols required

Patterson Park Community Center

Open: Weight Room*, Exercise/Fitness Classes*, Indoor Track*

Closed: Washington Theatre, Game Room, Pool, Racquetball Courts, Water Fountains, Coffee Stations, Locker Rooms

No Open Gym

No Rentals or Special Events

*physical distancing and sanitizing protocols required

Sports*Com

Open: Weight Room*, Exercise/Fitness Classes*, Indoor Track*

Closed: Pools, Water Fountains, Coffee Stations, Locker Rooms

No Open Gym

No Rentals or Special Events

*physical distancing and sanitizing protocols required

Sport Complexes

Closed to organized activities: Siegel Soccer Park, McKnight Park, StarPlex, Barfield Park ballfields, Old Fort Park ballfields

St. Clair Street Senior Center – Closed

Meals on Wheels – Open

Seniors Acting Up (“Trouble at the Circus”) – April 24, 25, May 1 – POSTPONED TO OCTOBER 2, 3 AND 9

Iris City Gardens – May 7 – CANCELED

“Honky Tonk Angels” – May 8 – CANCELED

Strawberry Festival – May 9 – CANCELED

Lunch Outing – May 11 – CANCELED

Missionary Ridge Train Ride – May 12 – POSTPONED TO SEPT 2

Fall Creek Falls – May 13 – CANCELED

“Fire and Rain” – May 15 – CANCELED

Kirby’s Nashville Tour – May 16 – CANCELED

Senior Mondays at the First – May 18 – CANCELED

Thrift Store Shopping in Nashville – May 19 – CANCELED

Lunch Outing – May 20 – CANCELED

“The Mississippi Squirrel Revival” – May 21 – CANCELED

Danube Delights River Cruise – May 22 – June 1 – CANCELED

Historic Lynchburg Buggy Tour – May 26 – CANCELED

Historic Rock Castle – May 28 – CANCELED

Ultimate Oldies 80s Show – May 29 – POSTPONED to SEPT 4

“Summer – The Donna Summer Musical” – May 30 – Canceled

Niagara Falls & The Erie Canal – June 22-27 – CANCELED

The Washington Theatre at Patterson Park Community Center – ClosedWilderness Station