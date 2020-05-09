murfreesboro parks and recreation reopen
Photo: Murfreesboro Parks and Rec Facebook

Beginning Monday, May 4, Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation began Phase I of its re-opening plan. Going by state guidelines for exercise facilities, Murfreesboro Parks and Rec is following the protocols for physical distancing and sanitizing.

PHASE ONE: Began Monday, May 4, 2020

Playgrounds – Closed

Pavilions – Closed; no rentals through May 2020

Greenway, hiking trails, bike trails, open green spaces, outdoor restrooms – Open
*physical distancing and sanitizing protocols required

Adams Tennis Complex

  • Outdoor courts and restrooms – Open
  • Indoor Courts – Open for play with strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols
  • Limited Open Areas
  • Limited Spectator Areas
  • Closed: Water Fountains, Coffee Stations, Locker Rooms

Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center – Closed

  • No Rentals or Special Events

Cannonsburgh Village

  • Village, Grounds and Restrooms – Open
  • Visitors Center – CLOSED
  • Pioneer Days – Saturday April 25 – CANCELED
  • Bar-B-Que Off – May 8-9 – CANCELED
  • Blacksmith Conference – May 15-16 – CANCELED

Dog Parks – Closed

  • At the General Bragg Trailhead on W. College Street and at the Cason Trailhead

McFadden Community Center

  • Open for pre-planned structured programs and activities only*
  • No Open Gym
  • Game Room – Closed
  • Nourish Food Bank – Closed at this location.
  • Open at their main distribution hub: 1809 Memorial Blvd.
  • No Rentals or Special Events
  • Pickleball: Monday – Friday, limited to 16 participants at a time.
    Must call to make reservations
    Pickleball hours
    9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
    3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
    5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
    *physical distancing and sanitizing protocols required

Outdoor Murfreesboro / Wilderness Station

  • Trails and restrooms are open
  • Wilderness Station Gift Shop/Visitors Center – Closed
    *physical distancing and sanitizing protocols required

Patterson Park Community Center

  • Open: Weight Room*, Exercise/Fitness Classes*, Indoor Track*
  • Closed: Washington Theatre, Game Room, Pool, Racquetball Courts, Water Fountains, Coffee Stations, Locker Rooms
  • No Open Gym
  • No Rentals or Special Events
    *physical distancing and sanitizing protocols required

Sports*Com

  • Open: Weight Room*, Exercise/Fitness Classes*, Indoor Track*
  • Closed: Pools, Water Fountains, Coffee Stations, Locker Rooms
  • No Open Gym
  • No Rentals or Special Events
    *physical distancing and sanitizing protocols required

Sport Complexes

  • Closed to organized activities: Siegel Soccer Park, McKnight Park, StarPlex, Barfield Park ballfields, Old Fort Park ballfields

St. Clair Street Senior Center – Closed

  • Meals on Wheels – Open
  • Seniors Acting Up (“Trouble at the Circus”) – April 24, 25, May 1 – POSTPONED TO OCTOBER 2, 3 AND 9
  • Iris City Gardens – May 7 – CANCELED
  • “Honky Tonk Angels” – May 8 – CANCELED
  • Strawberry Festival – May 9 – CANCELED
  • Lunch Outing – May 11 – CANCELED
  • Missionary Ridge Train Ride – May 12 – POSTPONED TO SEPT 2
  • Fall Creek Falls – May 13 – CANCELED
  • “Fire and Rain” – May 15 – CANCELED
  • Kirby’s Nashville Tour – May 16 – CANCELED
  • Senior Mondays at the First – May 18 – CANCELED
  • Thrift Store Shopping in Nashville – May 19 – CANCELED
  • Lunch Outing – May 20 – CANCELED
  • “The Mississippi Squirrel Revival” – May 21 – CANCELED
  • Danube Delights River Cruise – May 22 – June 1 – CANCELED
  • Historic Lynchburg Buggy Tour – May 26 – CANCELED
  • Historic Rock Castle – May 28 – CANCELED
  • Ultimate Oldies 80s Show – May 29 – POSTPONED to SEPT 4
  • “Summer – The Donna Summer Musical” – May 30 – Canceled
  • Niagara Falls & The Erie Canal – June 22-27 – CANCELED

The Washington Theatre at Patterson Park Community Center – ClosedWilderness Station

  • Trails and restroom – Open
  • Visitor Center and Gift Shop – Closed

