Murfreesboro Officer Earns VFW Award for Helping Injured Dog

Murfreesboro Police Officer Samuel Lopez has been named Officer of the Year by VFW Post 4575 Smith–Rogers–Reeves at Stones River for his compassion toward an injured, frightened dog found on a busy roadway.

Lopez was presented the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award on Monday at the Hero’s Den on Northwest Broad Street.

Lopez responded in September 2025 to a report of a loose animal near Northfield Boulevard and Sulphur Springs Road. The injured dog refused to approach him, so Lopez offered his own lunch and water to gain the animal’s trust. Rutherford County Pet Adoption and Welfare Services (PAWS) later took custody of the dog.

“I am very honored to be chosen for this award and especially honored to receive it from VFW members who gave so much for our country,” Lopez said. “My wife and I had to put our dog down a few years ago when we first moved to Tennessee, so I have a heart for animals.”

Lopez said he had worked a 16-hour shift and handled several stressful calls that day. After photos and videos of the encounter spread on social media, he said the positive feedback was just what he needed after a hard day of work.

The VFW revived its Officer of the Year Award this year after a brief hiatus.

