MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Quick thinking by a Murfreesboro Police Department officer may have helped save the life of a shooting victim on Sunday, June 13.

The officer applied a tourniquet around the arm of the 35-year-old shooting victim to stop the bleeding until personnel with Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services arrived. The victim was also shot in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The shooting scene was located behind the Select Inn, 2424 S. Church Street, around 9:51 Sunday morning.

Detectives are looking for the occupant(s) of a Dodge 2500 15-passenger van believed to be involved in the shooting.

If you have seen this vehicle or have any information about the shooting, contact Criminal Investigations Division Detective Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537 or email tips to [email protected]

