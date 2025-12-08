Murfreesboro Nurse Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Patient

Murfreesboro police arrested 25-year-old Tyler Butcher Friday night for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Butcher was taken into custody at his residence shortly after 9 p.m.

He has been charged with kidnapping, sexual battery, prevention of emergency services, and indecent exposure. The case remains under investigation.

Butcher was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $14,000 bond. He is scheduled for a hearing on February 5 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

