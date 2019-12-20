1 Shimmer and Shine New Year’s Eve Party



DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel

1850 Old Fort Parkway

Murfreesboro, TN

Event Details Here

Time: 9:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.

Tickets: $55 per person

The second annual Shimmer and Shine New Year’s Eve Party will be an unforgettable red-carpet experience with food, dancing to hot tunes spun by Atlanta’s hottest DJ, and a complimentary glass of champagne at midnight. The event is a fundraiser for the Pyramid Foundation, which is working to take the stigma away from depression and mental illness.