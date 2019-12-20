Nashville may be one of the top 25 cities in the country to ring in the New Year, but Murfreesboro is far from lacking in fun places to dance and party with friends, new and old, as you celebrate the coming of the new decade. Here are 11 events sure to get your blood pumping and your partying started.
1Shimmer and Shine New Year’s Eve Party
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel
1850 Old Fort Parkway
Murfreesboro, TN
Time: 9:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.
Tickets: $55 per person
The second annual Shimmer and Shine New Year’s Eve Party will be an unforgettable red-carpet experience with food, dancing to hot tunes spun by Atlanta’s hottest DJ, and a complimentary glass of champagne at midnight. The event is a fundraiser for the Pyramid Foundation, which is working to take the stigma away from depression and mental illness.
2New Year’s Eve Party with Zone Status
Coconut Bay
210 Stones River Mall Circle
Murfreesboro, TN
Time: 8:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m.
Party on into the new year with Coconut Bay favorite, Zone Status. Dance all night and party with your friends.
3NYE 2020: Louie’s Roaring 20s Party
Bar Louie
2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 2395
Murfreesboro, TN
Time: 8:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.
Tickets: $50 per person
As the website says, “…bottles will be popping, taps will be flowing, the kitchen will be cookin’, and music will be pumpin’ until last call….” Bar Louie Murfreesboro will ring in the new decade with a complimentary champagne toast. The package includes champagne, four drink tickets, and choice of one flatbread, sliders plate, or nachos. While 1920s attire is encouraged, it is not necessary. They will also have an Instagram photo contest.
4Season’s NYE Bash
Clarion Inn
2227 Old Fort Parkway
Murfreesboro, TN
Time: 7:00 p.m. until 2:30 a.m.
Tickets: $100 per person
Taylor Bennett and her band will be playing from 8:00 p.m. until midnight, followed by dancing to your favorite tunes with DJ Ceiz of Cherrybomb Entertainment from midnight until 2:30 a.m. There will also be karaoke. Price includes: Dinner buffet, champagne toast, and party favors. Special room rate for those celebrating the new year at the Seasons Restaurant and Lounge, includes breakfast on New Year’s Day.
5New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2020
Elk Lodge
2405 Halls Hill Pike
Murfreesboro, TN
Time: 9:00 p.m. until 1:30 a.m.
Tickets: $12.50 to $35
Frederick Wade and Kevin Harding know how to throw a party. Just look at their recent Adult Prom Party held at the Lodge. With lots of dancing and fun with friends, a great way to celebrate the coming of the new year.
6JFB Rockin’ New Year’s Eve
Hank’s Honky Tonk
2341 Memorial Boulevard
Murfreesboro, TN
Time: 9:00 p.m. until midnight
The Jack Finley Band is a Hank’s regular that plays country and rock covers that keep the crowd dancing and having fun. They love to throw down everything from old country classics to new modern favorites, plenty pop/rock, and the occasional original tune. Come prepared to party, dance, and laugh once JFB hits the stage!
72020 New Year’s Eve Bash
Nick Newton’s and Spinelli’s
211 West Main Street
Murfreesboro, TN
Time: 8:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m.
Tickets: $50
Hosted by Joe Major from 101.1 The Beat Jamz, the party will feature the music of Band Hunta, with a champagne toast at midnight. There will be drink and food specials all night. VIP tickets are available.
8New Year’s Ever Furr Ball
Catfeine Cat Café
1602 Northfield Boulevard
Murfreesboro, TN
Time: 9:45 p.m. until 12:15 a.m.
Tickets: $30
Ring in the new year with your furbulous friends. Twenty fun loving cats are ready to play and party with cat-loving human friends. Snacks, games, music, party favors, and a champagne toast at midnight will offer a totally unique way to celebrate the new year.
9Hop Drop 2020: NYE with Mixtape
Hop Springs Brewery
6790 John Bragg Highway
Murfreesboro, TN
Time: 8:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.
Tickets: $40 in advance, $50 at the door
Tribute band Mixtape makes the 1980s come alive with a high energy show that is sure to get anyone dancing all night long. Party favors, a custom color changing mug, a champagne toast at midnight, a photo booth, dance party, and costume contest will make sure the party continues until dawn (or until the venue closes). Only 200 tickets available. It is sure to sell out quick.
10Gatsby 2020 New Year Party
The Goat
1206 Robert Rose Drive
Murfreesboro, TN
Time: 7:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.
Tickets: Table for 2, $100 or Table for 4, $200
Celebrate the new year with The Goat. The Roaring Twenties themed New Year’s Eve Celebration will raise glasses in a toast to 2020, including a chef-created special NYE menu, reserved seating, a welcome drink of your choice, bottle of champagne per table at midnight, music, favors, special seating area. Tickets are non-refundable, sales end at 11:00 a.m. in December 31.
11A Night with Stars: NYE at Mayday Brewery
Mayday Brewery
521 Old Salem Road
Murfreesboro, TN
Time: 7:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.
Tickets: $10 in advance, $20 at the door
Ozzy knows how to party in the new year! Bring in the stars by dressing up as your favorite star, or your own “stariffic” self. Dance all night to tunes spun by their DJ, and have a champagne toast at midnight. Lots of great food and company.