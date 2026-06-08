Murfreesboro Moves Forward With First Air Traffic Control Tower

Murfreesboro is moving forward with plans to build its first-ever air traffic control tower as the city works to support growth and improve operations at the local airport.

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The city has applied to join the Federal Aviation Administration’s Federal Contract Tower Program, which would provide federally funded staffing for the project. The proposed tower would serve the city’s airport, which handles more than 90,000 operations each year.

The project remains in the early development stages as of mid-2026. The FAA is currently reviewing design concepts, evaluating possible tower heights and locations, and the city has completed a siting analysis that identified several potential locations for the facility.

The estimated cost of the project is between $7 million and $9 million. The FAA is expected to cover most construction expenses and air traffic controller salaries, while the City of Murfreesboro would be responsible for long-term maintenance costs.

City leaders say a control tower would improve airport capacity and safety, support regional growth, attract more business aviation activity and provide enhanced training opportunities for pilots.

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