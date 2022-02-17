MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (February 17, 2022) – A mother and son are arrested on drugs and firearms charges after members of the Murfreesboro Police Department Special Investigations Division/Gang Unit seized drugs, guns, and cash from their apartment on Monday, Feb. 15.

Luis Martinez, 20, and his mother, Maria Martinez, 41, both of Murfreesboro face several charges.

Maria Martinez is charged with felony possession of Schedule VI drugs for manufacturing, delivery or sale, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of Schedule II drugs for manufacturing, delivery or sale, felony possession of methamphetamine for manufacturing, delivery or sale, felony maintaining a structure for use of a controlled substance, misdemeanor simple possession of drugs or casual exchange of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Luis Martinez is charged with misdemeanor simple possession of drugs or casual exchange of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives executed search warrants at the mother and son’s Dudley Street apartment and took them into custody. The apartment backs up to a daycare center.

Narcotics detectives seized a felony amount of methamphetamine and cocaine, a pound of marijuana, Xanax pill, oxycodone, and Amphetamine pills. Detectives also recovered pipes, baggies, and digital scales used for consumption and resale.

Also taken in the raid were four firearms, ammunition, $9,145 cash, and a 2013 Toyota pickup.

Gang detectives are also investigating a possible gang connection.

The investigation is ongoing.

Maria Martinez is being held on $75,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center while Luis Martinez is being held on $5,000 bond. Hearings are set April 11 for both in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.