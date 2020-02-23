After learning from a viral social media post that sexual assault victims must leave their underwear with investigators, a Rutherford County moms group decided to supply the emergency room at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford with clean undergarments, slippers, and blankets for ladies in need.

“As a woman, I see my underwear as my armor when I’m out in public,” said Dani Barker, mom to 2 boys and Vice President of Moms in the Middle, a charity associated with the Murfreesboro Moms Facebook group. “I can’t picture how hard it must be to go through something as traumatic as sexual assault and then leave the hospital without the comfort and protection of a bra and panties.” Dani and her fellow group members collected and donated more than 160 items in diverse sizes and styles.

“When a sexual assault victim arrives at the emergency department, she is likely experiencing one of the worst times of her life,” said Debbie Curtis, Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. “We provide medical and forensic examinations in a compassionate, unbiased, and non-judgemental environment. You may receive all services without reporting to law enforcement. Patients are not billed for these services. The state of Tennessee is billed for services.”

With Murfreesboro Mom’s generous gift, the Emergency Department at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is now equipped to provide sexual assault survivors with the tangible comfort of clean undergarments that are comfortable and fit well.

