Wednesday night Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland addressed the media and citizens via Facebook Live about the latest developments with the coronavirus in Murfreesboro and Rutherford County. He addressed many issues, including coronavirus testing, the closing of additional businesses, getting food to children in need, the closing of the Parks and Recreation Department and other governmental offices, as well as how important it is for citizens to “Stay at Home.”

“We want to keep you updated on what is happening in your community,” said McFarland.

McFarland said that 900 county residents have been tested. In comparison, Williamson has done about 1,000 tests. But Davidson County has done a far greater number.

McFarland reiterated that Murfreesboro Medical Clinic is still doing remote testing, but to be tested you must be symptomatic. If you are not part of MMC system, then contact the County Health Department or your physician to see about testing. As of Sunday, there are eight cases at Saint Thomas Rutherford, down two from Sunday.

The next item that McFarland discussed was the closing of additional businesses by the city and the executive orders coming down from the governor. Nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, hookah bars, cigar bars, and gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited between the local and state actions. Only essential businesses are now allowed to be open, and a Stay at Home Order has been issued both by the governor and the city of Murfreesboro.

“I get it,” said McFarland, “this is no fun. It is super hard to tell someone to stay at home. The effect it is having on businesses, but we are going to get through it… The quicker we heed the warnings, the better off we are all going to be.”

He talked to a friend in New York about what they are experiencing, and although what we are going through is different, McFarland says that we can learn from their experience. He cannot stress enough how important it is to stay at home. He also expects that the order will stay in place for the near future, at least two or three weeks, maybe more. It depends on whether people do what they have been asked to do and stay at home.

Police, fire, and trash pick-up are essential services and they are continuing. Trash is actually increasing with the amount of increased trash with people staying at home.

The mayor requests that grass and brush not go into trash cans, but that trash is limited to traditional household waste.

City Hall is on limited staffing, however permits and inspections as still taking place. Many things that have been done face to face, are now having to be done online. It is closed to the public.

Parks and Recreation is closed, including the dog parks, the volleyball courts, and just about everything else except the open spaces. These are being patrolled to ensure there are no soccer games or gatherings of more than ten people except families. The Greenways are open, and are a great place for families to get some exercise, but McFarland highly stresses social distancing of at least six feet.

Murfreesboro has talked to Dr. Linda Gilbert at the city schools about the CHOW Bus and Backpack Program that provides food over the weekend to children from low income families to make sure they get enough to eat. The program was running out of funding and food. The city has helped the program with funding by raising more than $20,000 from the community, including a gift of $2,500 from the Rotary Club of Murfreesboro. Additional donations can be made at http://www.cityschools.net/accepting-donations.

“As you can imagine, this is a significant stress on our community because, for many students, it is through the school system that they receive their most nutritious meals,” said Rotary Club of Murfreesboro President John Hinkle.

The CHOW Child Bus is also providing food at 35 sites in the community, as well as book for kids to read to keep them busy while they are stuck at home and not in school.

“I am so proud of our staff for rallying and make sure that service can continue,” said McFarland.

What the Mayor wants to stress most of all is that in spite of all the data thrown at us online and by the news media, there is hope.

They are working with big box retailers to be more aware of social distancing in essential businesses, and he is seeing some taking steps to make sure people stay six feet apart.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel.” Said McFarland. “…but we have to be cautious and we have to take this seriously…Government can only do so much. We have to take personal responsibility….”

McFarland strongly believes we are going to get through this in spite of not really knowing what is coming down the pike immediately. But we must work together to keep Murfreesboro and Rutherford County safe for all of its citizens. He reiterates to stay at home, social distance, wash your hands, follow other CDC and government guidelines, and spread the word to follow these guidelines to friends and family on social media.

“Appreciate all you [as a community] do,” McFarland said in closing. “God Bless.”