Murfreesboro Man Sentenced to 32 Years for Multiple Armed Robberies in Middle Tennessee

November 18, 2024 – Frederick Eugene Carney, 34, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was sentenced on Friday to 32 years in federal prison for robbery, bank robbery, illegally possessing ammunition, and brandishing or discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, announced Acting United States Attorney Thomas J. Jaworski for the Middle District of Tennessee.

The convictions in this case relate to the armed robberies of two Cash Express businesses in Ardmore, Tenn., and Greenbrier, Tenn., as well as armed robberies of the Regions Bank in Smyrna, Tenn., and the First Horizon Bank on Whites Creek Pike in Nashville. During the armed robbery at the First Horizons Bank, Carney fired one round that struck a door. This crime spree occurred between March 24 and May 2, 2022.

William John Ewing, III, 27, of Nashville, was found guilty of the bank robbery at the Regions Bank, as well as brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Ewing will be sentenced on January 23, 2025, and he could be sentenced from 7 years to life in federal prison. During the armed robbery at the Regions Bank in Smyrna, Carney and Ewing stole over $15,000 in currency.

“This sentence sends another strong message to those who commit violent crimes in our district that we will prosecute these cases to the fullest extent of the law,” said Acting United States Attorney Thomas J. Jaworski. “The community will be now safe from this defendant for decades. Our office is thankful for partnerships with multiple law enforcement agencies throughout middle Tennessee and northern Alabama that made this result possible.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Nashville Field Office; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department; the Murfreesboro Police Department; the Ardmore Police Department; the Greenbrier Police Department; the Smyrna Police Department; and the Moulton, Alabama Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph P. Montminy prosecuted the case.

