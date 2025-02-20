Murfreesboro Man Sentenced To 16 Years For Rape And Attempted Rape

February 20, 2025 – A Murfreesboro man accused of raping three unconscious women has entered into a plea agreement and will spend the next 16 years in prison.

Immanuel Webb, 39, plead guilty to two counts of rape and one count of attempted rape during a hearing on February 14 in Rutherford County Circuit Court. Chancellor Howard Wilson sentenced Webb to 16 years in the Tennessee Department of Correction.

“The three women were courageous in coming forward and reporting the heinous crimes committed against them,” said Crime Investigations Division Detective Emily Speed. “We hope this brings peace of mind to the victims that this man will no longer be able to continue to hurt and prey on any more women.”

As part of the plea agreement, ten counts of rape, four counts of sexual battery, and one count of aggravated burglary were dismissed. Webb will be required to pay all court costs and fees and register as a sex offender for life following his release from prison.

Webb was originally indicted by a Rutherford County Grand Jury on two counts of rape and one count of aggravated burglary in July 2022. In July 2023, he was indicted again on seven counts of rape and two counts of sexual battery when a second victim came forward and reported she had also been sexually assaulted.

During the investigation, detectives found numerous videos and photos on Webb’s cell phone involving other unidentified women being sexually assaulted while unconscious.

Following a news release seeking possible victims based on the evidence found on Webb’s cell phone, a third victim came forward and reported she had also been sexually assaulted by him. Detectives discovered videos on Webb’s cell phone of him sexually assaulting the third victim while she too was unconscious. Webb was indicted again by the Rutherford County Grand Jury in October 2023 on three counts of rape and two counts of sexual battery.

“A special thanks to everyone, including detectives and the Rutherford County 16th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, who all worked hard on these cases, helping to get a positive outcome for these victims,” Speed added.

If you are a victim of rape or sexual assault, you can report it to police or call the Sexual Assault Hotline (615) 494-9262.

Source: Murfreesboro Police

