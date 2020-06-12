The two drivers killed in Thursday’s 10:10 p.m. three-vehicle collision on I-40 East near Fesslers Lane are identified as Morgan Osborne, 22, of Nashville, and Jared Walker, 29, of Murfreesboro.

The preliminary investigation shows that Osborne was driving a 2012 Toyota Corolla west on I-40 when, for reasons unknown, she left the roadway, traveled across the median, and struck an eastbound 2015 Jeep Patriot driven by Walker. The Corolla then collided with a second eastbound vehicle, a Kia Forte driven by Tracy Polk Jr., 25, of Nashville. Osborne and Walker both died at the scene. Polk was not seriously injured.