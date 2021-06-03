A two car head-on collision at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Briley Parkway at Airways Boulevard killed one person and sent eight others to the hospital.

The investigation shows that a 2018 Nissan Sentra being driven by Michael Allen Riley, 25, of Murfreesboro, was traveling the wrong way (north) in the southbound lanes of Briley Parkway when it collided head-on with a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu being driven by Yolanda Johnson, 45, of La Vergne.

Riley died at the scene.

Johnson had a total of seven passengers, one adult and six children. The children range in age from 3 months to 13 years. Johnson was critically injured, as were three of the children, a 3-month-old, an 8-month-old, and a 13-year-old.

It has not been determined why Riley was driving the wrong way on Briley Parkway. A blood sample from him will be tested by the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.


