Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Brandon Alexander Harvey, 50, of Murfreesboro was reported missing by his family Wednesday, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said.

He was last seen Tuesday, said Detective Kyle Norrod. He is about 6-foot-1 and weighs about 220 pounds.

Harvey drives a black Ford Escape with Tennessee license plate number N2855K.

“His family said it’s unlike him to be gone for more than just overnight,” Norrod said.

People who have seen Harvey are asked to contact the local law enforcement agency.