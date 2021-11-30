The victim killed in a case of vehicular homicide on Old Hickory Boulevard near Owen Drive just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning is identified as Jeffrey Tenzera, 63, of Mt. Juliet. The preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Cadillac Escalade, Lamario Hunt, 44, of Murfreesboro, was traveling at a high rate of speed passing vehicles on the right shoulder when he went off the roadway. According to witnesses, Hunt overcorrected and entered the opposite lane of traffic.

Hunt struck a Chevrolet Trax forcing it off the roadway. Immediately after the crash Hunt was picked up by a white Dodge Charger and was driven back to his home in Murfreesboro. His wife later drove him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Trax and the passenger, Tenzera, were taken to Vanderbilt as well. The driver experienced life-threatening injuries while Tenzera was pronounced dead at the hospital. Both occupants of the Trax were wearing their seatbelts.

Hunt showed signs of impairment at Vanderbilt. A search warrant was issued for a blood sample at the hospital. A large amount of marijuana was inside the Cadillac as well as a small plastic baggy with a white powdery substance.

Hunt will be charged following his release from the hospital with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, failure to render aid, and failure to make immediate notice of accident. Additional drug charges are pending.