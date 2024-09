A Murfreesboro man died on Normandy Lake over the weekend, WSMV reports.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the 74-year-old man, William Henry, drowned while participating in a fishing tournament on Saturday. The agency says Henry was competing and did not return to the weigh-in.

Henry was later found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

