Murfreesboro Man Charged with Criminal Homicide for Road Rage-Related Fatal Shooting on Bell Road

From Metro Police January 17, 2023

Caleb Harney, 22, is charged with criminal homicide for this morning’s road rage-related fatal shooting on Bell Road at Brookview Estates Drive. The deceased is believed to be a 30-year-old Nashville man. His identity will be confirmed through fingerprints.

The investigation, being led by Detective Charles Duke, shows that Harney was driving a Nissan Altima on Bell Road toward the Hickory Hollow area shortly before 9:30 a.m. when there was a roadway altercation with a Chevrolet Camaro in which the victim was a passenger. The Camaro reportedly cut off the Altima. Harney began following the Camaro. The driver of that car slammed on the brakes, causing the Altima to rear end the Camaro. The Camaro sped off, and Harney continued after it. The Camaro struck another vehicle near Brookview Estates Drive and veered off the roadway. The Altima also veered off the roadway.

Harney said the victim got out of the Camaro and began yelling and cursing. Harney said when he got out of the Altima, the victim grabbed him around the waist as if he was going to slam him to the ground. Harney said he then pulled a pistol from his pants and shot the victim, fatally wounding him. The gun, which Harney hid in a nearby field before police arrived, was recovered by detectives. No weapons were found on the victim.

Harney, of Murfreesboro, is jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond.

