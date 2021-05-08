Murfreesboro Man Charged with Rape of Girls

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Fifty-three charges of sexual activities involving girls ages 11-14 were filed against a Murfreesboro man Friday after a three-month investigation by a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective.

Spencer Gray, 22, of Old Lascassas Road was indicted on the charges by the Rutherford County grand jury, said Detective Austin Mobbs.

The investigation started after a parent notified the sheriff’s office about Gray that led detectives to identify six victims so far, Mobbs said. Detectives know there are more victims.

“He reached out on social media and allegedly used any means necessary to exploit these children,” Mobbs said.

Gray was accused of communicating on multiple social media platforms to reach the girls including, but not limited to, Snap Chat and Instagram.

“We are asking parents to speak with their children to find out if they had contact with Spencer,” Mobbs said.

If contact is confirmed, it is requested the parents contact Mobbs and give him any information they have. This information could assist us in identifying other potential victims. There could be other victims outside Rutherford County.

Parents may contact Mobbs by calling 615-904-3094 or emailing him at [email protected]

Gray indictments include:

One count of rape.

Nine counts of statutory rape.

One count of solicitation of rape of a child.

One count of sexual battery.

One count of solicitation of a minor for sexual activities.

Twenty-six counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Fourteen counts of solicitation of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was also indicted for purchasing and providing alcohol to the girls.

Gray was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on $325,000 bond. A hearing is scheduled in Circuit Court.

Mobbs thanked all other law enforcement agencies who assisted during the investigation.