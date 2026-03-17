Murfreesboro Man Arrested In Mt. Juliet On Felony Warrant

An officer with the Mt. Juliet Police Department arrested a Murfreesboro man during a traffic stop Sunday evening in Mt. Juliet.

Police said the officer stopped a Dodge Durango on Lebanon Road near Lookout Drive after noticing the vehicle displayed a license plate registered to a different vehicle. During the stop, the driver, a 48-year-old from Murfreesboro, was found to have an active warrant out of Rutherford County dating back to 2022 for a felony probation violation tied to an aggravated animal cruelty case.

More Crime News

Authorities said the original case involved the man stabbing and killing a dog during a domestic-related incident. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Wilson County Jail.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email