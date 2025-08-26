Murfreesboro Man Arrested For Soliciting Of Minor

Police arrested a Murfreesboro man after he attempted to meet a minor for sexual activity on Sunday, Aug. 24.

Officers took Noah Billings, 21, into custody at a restaurant on Memorial Boulevard following an investigation.

Billings had been communicating with a person online whom he thought was a minor.

Despite being repeatedly told the boy’s age, Billings continued the sexual conversations and arranged to meet in person. Billings is charged with solicitation of a minor.

The investigation is ongoing. Billings was taken to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and booked. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

