Murfreesboro Man Accused Of Stealing $199K From Nonprofit

A Rutherford County Grand Jury has indicted a Murfreesboro man accused of stealing $199,424.08 from a nonprofit organization where he worked part time.

David Ross, 57, turned himself in and faces one count of theft of property under $250,000 and one count of identity theft.

The founder of the nonprofit reported the alleged embezzlement to police in May 2025. Investigators said the thefts date back to 2022.

The investigation found that Ross made unauthorized payments to two personal credit cards and fraudulent purchases from the non-profit’s bank accounts, detectives said.

Authorities booked Ross into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, where he was later released on a $25,000 bond. A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email