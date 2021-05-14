In collaboration with Oaklands Mansion, Murfreesboro Little Theatre proudly presents William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Enter a world of magic and mischief outdoors at Oaklands Mansion where this renowned comedic play finds the world of humans intersecting with the realm of magic. The lovely Hermia is forcibly engaged to Demetrius, but she truly cares for Lysander. Hermia’s friend, Helena, is in love with Demetrius, and while their romantic entanglements abound in the woods, the fairy rulers Titania and Oberon begin toying with various lovers and each other. Meanwhile, a band of misfit actors, including Nick Bottom, are rehearsing the play of “Pyramus and Thisbe” to be performed at the wedding of the Athenian royalty, Theseus to the Amazon Queen Hippolyta, when the fairy, Puck causes the rehearsal to go awry.

In May of 1983, Murfreesboro Little Theatre staged their first production of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.” Notably, the role of Big Daddy was played by the late James “Jim” A. Ridley, Jr., a founding member of Murfreesboro Little Theatre and former Board President of Oaklands Mansion. In March of last year, Murfreesboro Little Theatre partnered with Oaklands Mansion on a production of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.” MLT has been performing free outdoor Shakespeare, Backyard Bard, since 2011 and this will be the 10th Backyard Bard performance, and first time Shakespeare has been performed outdoors at Oaklands Mansion.

Murfreesboro Little Theatre’s production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by William Shakespeare will be performed outdoors on the grounds of Oaklands Mansion. Performance dates began last weekend and continue this weekend May 13-16 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are pay-what-you-can with a $10 suggested donation. All donations are going to support Oaklands Mansion. Donations will be accepted during the performance or at www.mltarts.com. Bring a blanket or chair and a picnic and enjoy Backyard Bard at Oaklands Mansion.

Beginning in 1962, Murfreesboro Little Theatre is the oldest continuing community theatre in the area. As a non-profit organization, Murfreesboro Little Theatre strives to provide an eclectic array of shows to entice and entertain everyone!

Oaklands Mansion is a non-profit educational organization whose mission is to preserve Murfreesboro’s local history and inspire an appreciation of Oaklands’ unique past, and to enhance the community’s quality of life. Learn more at www.oaklandsmansion.org.

Your donation will directly support Oaklands Mansion. For more information and to donate online visit www.mltarts.com or call Murfreesboro Little Theatre at (615) 893-9825.