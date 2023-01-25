Murfreesboro House Fire Under Investigation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (January 24, 2023) – Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal’s Office investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that destroyed a home Tuesday afternoon.

One homeowner was inside when the fire started. He escaped unharmed before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 5100 block of Cloister Drive around 1:16 p.m. When they arrived, heavy smoke and flames were visible. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

Cloister Drive was closed for hours while fire crews checked for hot spots and worked to clear the fire scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Red Cross was notified to assist the family.

Fire crews with Engine 5, 9 and 10, Ladder 1, 4 and 11, Engine 5 and 9, Rescue 4, Battalion Chief 1 and 2, Safety 1 and 2, and investigators with the Fire Marshal’s Office assisted with the fire.