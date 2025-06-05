Murfreesboro Home Catches Fire Overnight

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) crews responded to a house fire early this morning on Liberty Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire in the home’s attached garage.

Firefighters quickly evacuated the residents and began extinguishing the fire. A search of the home confirmed there were no victims inside.

The fire was contained to the garage area, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

