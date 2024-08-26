Murfreesboro Firefighters Respond to Fire on Haynes Haven Lane Over the Weekend

August 24, 2024 – Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a home in the 200 block of Haynes Haven Lane on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Fire crews responded to the fire at 7:23 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames on both levels of the two-story home and the attic.

No one was home when the fire started and there were no injuries.

Investigators with the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire crews with Ladder 6, Ladder 8, Ladder 4, Ladder 1, Rescue 4, Engine 3, Battalion Chief 1 & 2 and Safety 1 & 2 assisted with the fire.

Source: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

