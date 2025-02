Murfreesboro firefighters acted fast to extinguish a detached carport fire yesterday morning on Turnstone Ct., preventing it from spreading to the home.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the detached carport.

While the fire was contained, the home’s rear sustained significant heat damage.

Firefighters checked the home and found two dogs and a cat—all unharmed. No injuries were reported, and the occupant declined medical treatment.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email