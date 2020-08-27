MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Three Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) firefighters are joining a team of others traveling to Louisiana, to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

MFRD Captain Brian Burgess, Captain Gary Hutchinson, and Firefighter Justin Anderson deployed from Nashville with the Metro Nashville Urban Search and Rescue Tennessee Task Force 2 Team Thursday morning, Aug. 27. The team consists of first responders from Murfreesboro, Nashville, Franklin, Brentwood, and Hendersonville. All team members being deployed have highly specialized training in both collapse rescue and water rescue.

The crew will stage in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and assist with search and rescue, and possibly swift water rescue in areas impacted by the hurricane.

Tennessee Task Force 2 members are expected to be deployed for two weeks, but could return early or stay longer, depending on the need.

“We didn’t hesitate to provide personnel when called upon,” said MFRD Chief Mark Foulks. “Our firefighters are trained and among the best in the state and country and are ready to do whatever they are asked to do.”

MFRD Firefighter Sean Wheeler, Firefighter Matt Tidwell, and Driver/Engineer Justin Lewis were on stand-by as alternates. They were not needed and returned to Murfreesboro.

The task force gathered at Nissan Stadium early Thursday morning before beginning their nine-plus hour trip to Baton Rouge.