Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Firefighter of the Month for January and February 2023.

January: Firefighter Jacob Bien was chosen for developing fitness plans for the MFRD Recruit Academy and Smoke Divers Program.

February: Firefighter Giann Vazquez is bilingual and has shown on multiple occasions his willingness and availability to help translate on medical and fire incidents. Even when he is not on scene, he is available by phone.