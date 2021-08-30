MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (August 30, 2021) – Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) is asking residents to do their part to help prevent flooding and keep safety in mind as the aftermath of Ida approaches the area. The storm is expected to dump two to six inches of rain in the city over a 12-hour period beginning Monday evening, Aug. 30.

A flash flood watch has been issued for Rutherford County beginning at 7 p.m. Monday until early Wednesday, September 1.

“There is a 70 to 80-percent chance of seeing greater than three-inches of rain,” MFRD Chief Mark Foulks said. “With that much rain in such a short period of time, there is a chance of significant flooding.”

If there is flash flooding, fire officials urge drivers to ‘Turn Around Don’t Drown.’

Do not drive through high water.

Do not move signs blocking a roadway.

Have an evacuation plan if your home typically floods during heavy rains.

“It takes only a small amount of water to wash a vehicle off the road or stall a vehicle,” Foulks said. “Fast-moving water can be dangerous and deadly.”

The City of Murfreesboro Public Works Department crews is spending the day clearing storm drains and making sure the city’s drainage system is free of debris.

Murfreesboro Street Department crews will be on stand-by to assist with flooding or downed trees if necessary.

Residents can also do their part to help eliminate flooding by preventing clogging of storm drains.

Ensure that storm drains near your home are clear of any debris.

Make sure that there are no loose grass clippings and brush on the street that may clog storm drains.

Make sure that ditches, drainage culverts near your home are clear of debris and obstructions.

Below is a list of roads that typically are closed or monitored with significant rain events:

Wilkinson Pike at West Park

Underpass on W. College Ave. near the dog park

Cherry Lane

W. Main at Bridge Ave.

Molloy Lane

Sulfur Springs at Cross

Old Salem at Constantine.

Armstrong Valley Road between Veterans Pkwy. and Yeargan

Saint Andrews at Shady Forest

Byrd at Memorial Blvd.

Highland Ave. near Murfreesboro Police Department headquarters.

Olin Taylor at Sulfur Springs Road.

Pitts Lane.

Patriot at Lascassas Pike.

Bradyville Road at Broad near Chelsea Place Apartments.

Storms are expected to move out of the area by Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

To report flooding, contact the Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Center at 615-893-1311.