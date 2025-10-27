Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Launches Community Connect Program

Residents and businesses in Murfreesboro now have a new resource to enhance emergency response efforts.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department has introduced Community Connect, a secure and voluntary program that allows participants to share critical information that could save lives.

By creating a life safety profile, participants can provide details about their property, household members, and even pets. This information enables firefighters to respond more quickly and effectively in emergencies.

Officials emphasize that participation is voluntary, and all information submitted is kept secure. Residents and businesses can sign up and create their profiles at https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/mfrdcommunityconnect.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email