Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Opens Registration for 2025 Teen Fire Academy

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) is excited to announce the return of its Teen Fire Academy, providing an engaging, hands-on firefighting experience for teens ages 13-17. The three-day academy will take place from June 25 – 27, 2025, providing students with hands-on training in essential fire service skills.

Participants will learn essential firefighting skills and hands-on experience through activities such as:

Fire extinguisher training

Hose streaming and equipment operations

Fire safety education

Search and rescue demonstrations

Live fire demonstrations

Vehicle extrication drills

Repelling exercises

This one-of-a-kind academy allows teens to train alongside Murfreesboro’s professional firefighters, gaining essential life safety skills and greater insight into emergency response operations.

The Teen Fire Academy is limited to 20 students and requires a $25 registration fee per participant. The pick-up and drop-off location will be at the Doug Young Public Safety Training Center, 701 Bridge Ave., Murfreesboro, TN.

For any questions, please get in touch with Assistant Fire Marshal Shan Womack at 615-801-4495 or email [email protected].

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email