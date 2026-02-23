Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Announces Recent Promotions

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) is proud to announce the recent promotions of several members of the department. These individuals have demonstrated professionalism, commitment, and service to the community, earning this well-deserved recognition.

Dustin Holman and Dustin Hopper, each with 10 years of service at MFRD, have been promoted to Captain. Both previously earned promotions to Engineer in 2021. Throughout their careers, they have consistently exhibited strong leadership, operational expertise, and a dedication to mentoring fellow firefighters. Their experience and steady leadership will continue to strengthen the department and the crews they serve.

Emileen Holladay, with seven years at MFRD, and Nathan Styles, also with seven years of service, have been promoted to Engineer. Their technical skills, reliability, and dedication to excellence have been evident throughout their careers, and they are well-prepared to succeed in their new roles. As Engineers, they will play a critical role in apparatus operations and in ensuring a safe, effective emergency response.

Fire Chief Mark McCluskey said, “I’m proud of their accomplishments and look forward to working with them in their new positions. Congratulations to each of them on this well-earned achievement.”

MFRD remains committed to developing strong leaders within the organization and providing the highest level of service to the citizens of Murfreesboro.

