Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Announces Promotions

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) is pleased to announce the promotions of two department members, recognizing their service and dedication to the community.

Josh Warren has been promoted to captain/paramedic. Warren began his career with MFRD in September 2008. He was promoted to driver engineer in February 2019 and now advances into his new leadership role as captain. With more than 16 years of service, his dedication, experience and leadership qualities make him an excellent fit for this position.

Justin Dillard has been promoted to driver engineer. Dillard joined MFRD in March 2019. His commitment and performance have earned him this next step in his career.

“We are proud to recognize the accomplishments of Captain Josh Warren and Driver Engineer Justin Dillard,” said Fire Chief Mark McCluskey. “Their dedication to serving the citizens of Murfreesboro exemplifies the core values of our department. I have complete confidence they will continue to excel and provide exceptional leadership in their new roles.”

MFRD congratulates Captain Warren and Driver Engineer Dillard on their promotions and looks forward to their continued contributions to the department and the community.

