Murfreesboro Fire Crews Respond to House Fire

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) units were dispatched to a residential fire on Elliott Drive.

A woman arriving at the home discovered smoke coming from the residence. The fire originated on the back porch area of the home.

One adult male was inside the residence at the time of the fire and sustained injuries. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from the vents of the home and quickly extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to other areas of the structure.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene and is currently investigating the cause of the fire. The home has been deemed unlivable, and the American Red Cross was contacted to assist the homeowner.

