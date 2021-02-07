MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – An altercation and fight between several people at a party resulted in the death of one man and the injury of two others Saturday morning, Feb. 6.

Giovanni Gillis, 21, was shot and killed.

Two other male victims were taken to the Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital by private vehicles. Both were then transported to a Nashville hospital to be treated for their injuries. They are in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other partygoers were grazed by bullets but refused medical treatment.

The preliminary investigation reveals there was an altercation between a group of individuals at a house party on Ewing Blvd. shortly after 3 a.m. The altercation turned physical before multiple shots were fired inside the duplex.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting, the suspect or has video or photos is asked to contact lead Detective Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537 or email [email protected]

The case remains under investigation.