MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (February 12, 2022) – The fatal shooting victim in the overnight shooting at Habibi Hookah Café has been identified as Brandon Anderson, 35, of Murfreesboro.

Four other people were also shot. One remains in critical condition at the hospital, and the other three have been treated and released.

The shooter is still on the run.

If you know who the shooter is or where detectives can find him, you can submit tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867) or using the P3 Intel mobile app. A reward up to $1,000 could be available for information leading to an arrest.

The investigation continues.